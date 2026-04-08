The Warmup Begins

High pressure is in control midweek and we'll slowly start to warm up. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs heading back above normal Wednesday, into the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be a beautiful spring day. The warmup continues through the end of the week as the wind shifts from the southeast to southwest. Highs climb to the low to mid 70s with the slightest chance for a few showers Saturday. We'll top out in the low 80s late in the weekend with a rising chance for showers and storms early next week.