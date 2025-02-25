The warmup continues Tuesday, even with a trough passing through and throwing isolated morning showers and a few clouds our way. We'll end up mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon with well above normal highs around 60°. Unseasonable warmth peaks midweek, Wednesday will soar to the mid 60s thanks to a southerly flow that precedes an overnight cold front. Watch for a round of gusty showers Wednesday evening, overnight. We'll cool back down to near normal with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday and Friday.
The Warmup Continues Tuesday and Wednesday
Showers Likely Wednesday Night
