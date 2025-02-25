The Warmup Continues Tuesday and Wednesday

The warmup continues Tuesday, even with a trough passing through and throwing isolated morning showers and a few clouds our way. We'll end up mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon with well above normal highs around 60°. Unseasonable warmth peaks midweek, Wednesday will soar to the mid 60s thanks to a southerly flow that precedes an overnight cold front. Watch for a round of gusty showers Wednesday evening, overnight. We'll cool back down to near normal with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday and Friday.