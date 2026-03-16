The Weather's Wild Ride

Weather Whiplash Part 2...Last week we had a big temperature swing of about 30 degrees. Normally, that's a pretty big deal. After yesterday's highs in the 70s, this afternoon we're running an astonishing 40 to almost 50 degrees colder than yesterday. By Tuesday morning, we'll see lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits...again amazing, and March in Kentucky.

LEX 18

There is a Snow Advisory in the SE with accumulations of an inch or 2 possible. The rest of us will see more snow showers tonight that will taper off late. It can accumulate some on the grass or elevated surfaces, but for most it's just a reminder that we can see snow even as spring is about to start.

LEX 18

After a cold Tuesday with highs hovering around freezing, we will begin to see warmer temperatures later this week as more spring weather returns.