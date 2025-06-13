The Weekend Brings More Rain

The weekend has arrived and just like nearly every weekend since the beginning of April, the weather is going to be less than stellar. We've had one 'good' weekend where it was actually warm and dry, and that was back in mid April. Since then, the weekends have either been cool, wet, or sometimes both.

A slow moving low will bring rounds of rain and storms throughout the weekend. In the muggy tropical air mass, heavy downpours are possible too. Saturday looks to be the wetter of the two days with waves or rain and thunderstorms, more numerous in the afternoon.

On Father's Day Sunday, the low is sliding east and we may sneak a hint of some sun in, but still a lot of clouds and only a slightly lesser rain chance.

It doesn't rain all day both days, but have plan B's ready to go.