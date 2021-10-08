The Weekend is Looking Much Better

After days of soggy and stormy weather it looks like Mother Nature is going to cut us some slack heading into the weekend... and that's a good thing because we have a lot going on! It's the opening weekend for the Keeneland Fall meet and the Cats are taking on LSU Saturday evening. Beyond a few lingering showers and isolated t-showers, especially out east, Friday will simmer down and slowly dry out with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday and Sunday will keep improving, partly sunny and in the upper 70s then mostly sunny and edging into the low 80s to finish the weekend.