The Weekend Will Get Better

Our weekend will get better as it goes. We'll start with clouds and fog Saturday morning and even a lingering shower or two mainly in the southeast. Before the day is done we may squeeze some out late in the day. Our highs will stay seasonably mild in the 50s.

Sunday looks a lot better. We'll enjoy sunshine for most of the day. The highs will stay on the mild side topping out in the 50s once again. It's looking like a great day to get those last winter preps done outside or get some Christmas decorations up around the house.

WLEX

We'll stay mild into the first part of the holiday week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. A strong storm system crosses the country mid week with rain and storms. It will also draw in a batch of 'normal' cold air that will be arriving for Thanksgiving. Most of the country is looking pretty good though as we head toward the first of the big holidays.

WLEX