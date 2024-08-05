This Heat Wave Is Peaking

It looks like this current heat burst will peak Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index up over 100. We'll see minor cooling the rest of the week, but temperatures will still stay above normal and still flirt with 90. It's looking like a few days this weekend will be below normal.

After an amazing stretch of rain, with 7 consecutive days with rain in Lexington that ended Saturday, we don't expect much rain this week. It was amazing because only 6 other times have we had 7 consecutive rain days. The last was 2019, but most occurred a century ago! There's a small chance Wednesday and then again next week, and that's about it.

The remnants of Debby should remain to our east, but will inundate areas on the other side of the mountains.

