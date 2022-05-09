This Week is Bringing the Heat

We're stuck in a static pattern this week with a stalled low off the east coast and a big ridge of high pressure building in from out west. What it boils down to in the Commonwealth? Unseasonable, summery warmth, sunshine and dry weather through midweek. Highs will climb from the upper 70s Monday (already above normal) and peak in the low to mid 80s the rest of the week. That's what Lexington typically sees in early to mid June. Our next chance for active weather will come late in the weekend with rising showers and storms Saturday into Sunday.