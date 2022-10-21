This Weekend's Bringing the (October) Heat

Here comes a significant warm up, just in time for the weekend! An upper level pattern flip will usher in much warmer air. Thanks to a strong southwest flow (gusty at times) at the surface, we'll see highs climb to well above normal. From around 70° Friday, into the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday and finally peaking in the upper 70s Monday. A cold front will sweep east toward the middle of next week with a much-needed chance for showers and cooler temperatures following.