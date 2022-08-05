Thunderstorms, But With Sun Too, Will Be Part of The Weekend

We've seen widespread the last couple of days, and some of that has been heavy. Luckily, most of that rain has stayed away from the flood zone. There were some folks that picked over 2 inches of rain since Thursday, but what has also been fascinating is how a short distance can make a huge difference in how much rain falls. We're showing the 2" in McKee, but 25 miles away in the flood zone of Perry, Breathitt and Clay counties there was very little rain. In Lexington, the Kentucky Mesonet site at Nicholasville and Man O War had over 2 inches of rain, but just 6 miles away at the Blue Grass Airport there was only 3/4 of an inch...a huge difference.

The weekend will be more typical of summertime. We won't be seeing the widespread heavy rainfall. It'll be more of a hit-and-miss, with some sunshine in between. In this moisture-filled air mass, the rain could be locally heavy from any of the storms with a lot of lightning as well. Sunday should have more sunshine and fewer storms compared to Saturday.

Unfortunately, the mechanisms for more heavy rain look to come back Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Preliminary looks put down the possibilities of 2 to 3 inches of rain or more in places before the pattern finally changes late next week.

