Thunderstorms Lead The Weather Change

Flakes May Fly Sunday
We're still expecting a line of storms later tonight. The storms will be ahead of a cold front that is going to dramatically change our weather over the next few days. The storms may still be strong, with gusty winds the primary threat, so Stay Weather Aware.

The storms are leading to a pretty dramatic change in our weather. It'll take a couple of days, but the false spring of the last few days will be done and a return to a winter feel will be around by the end of the weekend.

Friday will be windy with temperatures cooler, but still almost 10 degrees above normal in the 50s. By Saturday, we'll be about normal, in the upper 40s. On Sunday, we'll stay in the 30s, and some snow showers will be possible.

