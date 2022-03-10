Thursday is the Calm Before the Storm

Enjoy the calm before what's looking increasingly more like a late season winter storm firing up early this weekend! Thursday will end up partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. Much of the day Friday will also stay dry but we'll see increasing clouds, highs spiking in the upper 50s to low 60s and much colder air on the move overnight. Throw copious moisture into the mix and we'll see rain changing over to accumulating snow late Friday night into Saturday morning. Warm ground temperatures will initially limit accumulation, but snow could be moderate to heavy at times especially from the Bluegrass into eastern Kentucky as the temperature drops. Watch for hazardous travel conditions and a bitter cold shot Saturday. Highs will stay in the upper 20s with a wicked wind chill in the teens. Sunday morning looks frigid with lows tanking in the low teens to upper single digits. A winter storm watch is in effect from Friday evening until Saturday morning.