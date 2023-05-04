Watch Now
Thursday Looks Good

But a Rising Early Derby Weekend Rain Chance
Posted at 3:56 AM, May 04, 2023
Thursday will be one of the better days we've seen in a while, it's unfortunate we can't hang onto it into the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s, southern counties will take a shot at 70°. Low pressure spins our way this weekend with a rising rain chance. In addition to a full moon, Friday will bring increasing clouds and a late day round of showers and isolated t-showers that will continue overnight. Saturday puts it in reverse with morning showers giving way to a mostly cloudy afternoon. We'll see highs on either side of 70° both days. This won't be ideal weather for the Derby but most of the rain will be confined to the morning with a slow drying trend later in the day Saturday. Lingering cloud cover may keep it a little gloomy at Churchill Downs into the afternoon. Beyond the weekend, a taste of summer with highs surging into the upper 70s to low 80s!

