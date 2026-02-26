Thursday Morning Showers Give Way to a Mostly Cloudy Afternoon

Morning rain showers (and a brief wintry mix) will give way to a mostly cloudy and chilly afternoon with Thursday's highs near normal, in the upper 40s. High pressure takes over just as we get the weekend started, and we're wrapping up February with a couple of very nice late winter days! Expect plenty of sunshine with a south/southwest wind pushing highs well above normal, into the upper 50s Friday and low 60s Saturday. March starts off cooler and active with rain showers Monday (another brief morning rain/snow mix is possible) but we'll bounce back to the 50s and 60s by midweek. We'll need to watch for rounds of showers and storms through Thursday.