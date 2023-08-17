Thursday Stays Below Normal, A Few Showers Overnight

We're in for another great day Thursday with mostly to partly sunny skies, humidity still in check, and highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will pass overnight sparking a thin line of showers and isolated t-showers. Behind it, more unseasonably cool and dry air to start the weekend. Friday will end up mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. High pressure slides east and a south/southwest flow will start to crank up the heat the rest of the weekend. We'll stay dry and as a sprawling upper ridge clamps down and drifts east an August heat wave will bloom for much of next week. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s Sunday through the end of the work week, possibly our hottest days of the year so far.

