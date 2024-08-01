Thursday Stays Hot, Muggy and Active

Here we go... again. Our persistent, unsettled pattern hangs in for another day with partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday and more storms inbound. Expect scattered showers and a few storms late in the morning into the afternoon but more widespread coverage will develop late afternoon into the evening. The threat remains the same, damaging wind and heavy rain. We'll also stay hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. More showers and storms are likely Friday into Saturday, but a cold front will finally clear the Commonwealth and it looks like it will finally calm down and clear out late in the weekend.