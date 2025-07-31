Thursday's Cold Front is a Heat Wave Killer

A cold front tracks across the Commonwealth Thursday and finally brings an end to our week-long heat wave. You won't feel the full effect until Friday, highs will stay around 90° with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s Thursday. Watch for scattered showers and storms that could produce gusty wind and heavy rain in the afternoon and evening. Much cooler, less humid air filters in behind the front overnight and sets us up for a spectacular, and below normal weekend. We'll see mostly to partly cloudy skies Friday with highs around 80°. Couple that with drier, more comfortable air and it will actually be pleasant to be outside again. We'll hang on to mostly to partly sunny skies, dry conditions and highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday into Sunday.