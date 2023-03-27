Time Again For Some Spring Chill

A weak cool front is passing tonight and we'll feel the effects starting tomorrow as highs don't get out of the low 50s. This is running about 10 degrees below normal. You will probably want to keep a jacket handy as we have a cloud sun mix making it feel even chillier.

LEX 18

There will be a gradual warming trend through the week with temperatures returning to normal, which is in the low 60s, by Thursday. We are looking at a warm day on Friday with highs getting into the 70s.

LEX 18

Friday we may be looking at another severe weather day. A slight to enhanced risk is already up. For that kind of heads up this far out this is a big deal. The low is cranking up now in the Pacific and will have a strong temperature contrast to work with. Stay Weather Aware.