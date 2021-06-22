Today's Storms Lead To Tomorrow' Comfort

After today's big storms, a major change in air masses is underway as we'll replace the tropical air of the last few days with refreshingly cool Canadian air. Our temperatures will drop about 10 degrees, which will put us about 15 below normal but the air will become remarkably dry and comfy for June. With a partly sunny sky, we'll see just low 70s on Tuesdsay.
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 21:39:27-04
