Today's Strong Wind Helps Change Our Weather

The winds have been strong today peaking in the 40 to 50 mph range for most of us. Officially the peak wind gust in Lexington was 51 mph, Frankfort topped out at 56, and London got to almost 50 mph. The winds will slowly come down tonight, but they'll also be ushering in change.

LEX 18

After today's highs in the 60s, 'normal' January weather returns with a shocking 25 degree drop tomorrow as highs may not get out of the upper 30s for many of us. Wind chills in the 20s will make it feel even colder tomorrow. The normal January chill will last through next week with a few days actually trending toward cold.