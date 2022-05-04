Tonight's Storms Ending But Rain Returns

Tonight's storms are winding down and we've had a few warnings issued through the evening. There have been a few isolated reports of wind damage, but for the most part these have been just heavy rain and intense lightning producers.

These storms are ahead of a cold front that will drop our highs back to the mid 60s tomorrow with a lot of clouds hanging around. We'll get a quick warm up on Thursday back into the 70s.

However, a big slow moving rain maker looks to arrive starting Oaks Day on Friday. At this point, a good chunk of Friday is looking wet, so plan accordingly. For Derby Day on Saturday, there will be light showers around with the hope and chance that they're moving east toward Lexington by the time the Derby rolls around late Saturday afternoon in Louisville.