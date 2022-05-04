Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Tonight's Storms Ending But Rain Returns

Wet For Oaks Day
pops 53.jpg
Max Track
pops 53.jpg
Posted at 9:24 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 21:24:31-04

Tonight's storms are winding down and we've had a few warnings issued through the evening. There have been a few isolated reports of wind damage, but for the most part these have been just heavy rain and intense lightning producers.

These storms are ahead of a cold front that will drop our highs back to the mid 60s tomorrow with a lot of clouds hanging around. We'll get a quick warm up on Thursday back into the 70s.

However, a big slow moving rain maker looks to arrive starting Oaks Day on Friday. At this point, a good chunk of Friday is looking wet, so plan accordingly. For Derby Day on Saturday, there will be light showers around with the hope and chance that they're moving east toward Lexington by the time the Derby rolls around late Saturday afternoon in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the LEX 18 Livestream this Saturday for our Special Coverage of Derby 148

Watch the LEX 18 Livestream this Saturday for our Special Coverage of Derby 148