Tracking a Midweek Warm Up

Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with slightly cooler highs closer to 60°. High pressure slides east midweek and as the wind shifts to the south/southwest we'll warm up in a hurry. Highs will jump to the upper 60s near 70° Wednesday and Thursday before a decent chance at some much needed rain fires up Friday. In the wake of the cold front, highs will cool down into the 50s this weekend as we dry out.

