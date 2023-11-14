Tracking a Midweek Warm Up

Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with slightly cooler highs closer to 60°. High pressure slides east midweek and as the wind shifts to the south/southwest we'll warm up in a hurry. Highs will jump to the upper 60s near 70° Wednesday and Thursday before a decent chance at some much needed rain fires up Friday. In the wake of the cold front, highs will cool down into the 50s this weekend as we dry out.
Posted at 3:53 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 03:53:42-05
