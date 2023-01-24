Tracking a Midweek Winter Storm

Another significant winter storm is set to hammer the Ohio Valley midweek and just like the last round, the Commonwealth will be threading the needle between severe storms south and heavy snow north. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the 40s Tuesday. Rain showers develop late in the evening spreading in from the southwest. Wednesday morning lows near freezing and dynamic cooling will allow a narrow window for a changeover to a rain/wet snow mix for a few hours, mainly north of I-64. We'll have wet, potentially slick roads to deal with close to the commute. A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern counties until noon Wednesday. A gusty SE to SW wind (30 to 40 mph) and highs in the upper 40s will keep it rain the rest of the day. Temps tank as low pressure departs, watch for scattered wrap around snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday with minor to light accumulation possible and highs in the 30s.