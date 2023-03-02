Tracking a Rising Threat for Severe Storms Friday

Thursday will be the calm before Friday's storms to start off the weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s. A warm front lifts north overnight pushing widespread showers, isolated t-showers and locally heavy rain. A potent cold front will follow it up Friday driving a line of strong to severe storms from west to east across the Commonwealth. Timing puts the line through the Bluegrass late Friday morning into the afternoon. Stay weather aware! Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes will be possible. In the wake of the storms strong W/SW wind gusts (45 to 55+ mph) will persist. A wind advisory is in effect Friday with a flood watch also in effect from Lexington, north/northwest toward the Ohio River where 2" to 3" of rain will be possible.