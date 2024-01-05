Tracking a Wet and Slushy Saturday Morning

For a January day Friday doesn't look too bad, partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. But it won't last into the weekend. Low pressure to our southwest rapidly tracks northeast spreading a wet and at times, wintry mess our way overnight into Saturday. Stay weather aware! Expect cold rain to develop after midnight and continue Saturday morning. As lows drop near freezing snow will mix in, mainly north of I-64 with a chance for some minor to light, wet, slushy accumulation that could lead to slick road conditions. We'll see lingering scattered rain and snow showers Saturday night into Sunday with a warmer and windier system set to impact the area next Tuesday.

