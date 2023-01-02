Tracking Active Weather Late Monday into Tuesday

The first week of January looks active! We'll soar to near record highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday but also see wet and unsettled weather on the rise. Expect a few showers later in the day Monday with more widespread rain overnight into Tuesday. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday but the primary severe threat will stay anchored well to our south. A cold front will cut across the Commonwealth midweek keeping a few showers around early Wednesday and tanking the temperature from the 50s to the 40s. We may not get out of the upper 30s Friday.