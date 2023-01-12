Tracking Active Weather Thursday into Friday

Showers and storms fire up Thursday as low pressure runs the Ohio River. We're under a marginal risk for severe storms with damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain possible. Showers and storms are most likely in the Bluegrass mid to late morning then shifting into eastern counties later in the day. We'll see rainfall up to 1" with isolated areas pushing 2". Expect the temperature to crash as colder air rushes in, we'll fall from the 60s to 50s this afternoon and bottom out around freezing overnight. With highs in the 30s Friday, scattered rain to snow showers are likely. Some of the strongest bursts of snow could put down minor accumulation on elevated surfaces. A winter weather advisory is in effect Friday through Saturday morning for Pike, Harlan, Letcher and Bell county. Accumulating snow could lead to slick, hazardous driving conditions especially at higher elevations.

