Tracking Days of Rain

Get ready for a soggy and active week with rounds of rain on the way. This is just what we need to put a dent in the drought but it will be some seriously dreary weather. Expect widespread showers, drizzle and low clouds Monday. Showers and storms will fire on and off through midweek with rainfall totals measured in inches, the highest totals are expected across southern counties. Highs will remain above normal, in the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.