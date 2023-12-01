Tracking Friday Rain

Friday is the beginning of December and meteorological winter (the three-month block of DEC-JAN-FEB) but it's not feeling all that wintry. In fact, we're trending wet and mild to start the month. Widespread Friday morning rain will taper off to a few showers later in the day with cloudy skies and above normal highs in the upper 50s. We'll stay in the upper 50s the rest of the weekend with a couple of additional rounds of showers mainly impacting our southeastern counties Friday night and again Saturday night.

