Tracking Monday Morning Showers and Storms

A round of showers and storms cranking out heavy rain and gusty wind tracks east Monday morning and much colder air will follow as we slowly dry out. Expect morning highs in the 50s and 60s with falling temperatures through the day, we'll spend much of the afternoon in the 40s with a gusty (25-35 mph) west/northwest wind adding to the chill. Tuesday looks much colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s in the Bluegrass and low 40s southeast. A few snow showers are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.