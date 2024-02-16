Tracking Rain to Snow Friday Night

Stay weather aware, a quick shot of wet to wintry weather will start off the weekend! We're mostly cloudy and chilly Friday with highs in the 40s. Low pressure spins in from out west pushing a round of rain showers ahead of it Friday afternoon. With colder air wrapping in behind the departing low watch for a change from rain to snow Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Minor to light accumulation is possible especially from I-64, north with amounts ranging from a trace up to an inch or two. Southern counties will mainly see rain. With lows crashing to the low to mid 20s roads could become slick and hazardous overnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect. Saturday will feel very much like winter with highs around freezing but we'll warm up rapidly early next week.

