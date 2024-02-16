Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Tracking Rain to Snow Friday Night

A Weekend Reminder That it's Still Winter
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
Posted at 3:53 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 03:53:27-05

Stay weather aware, a quick shot of wet to wintry weather will start off the weekend! We're mostly cloudy and chilly Friday with highs in the 40s. Low pressure spins in from out west pushing a round of rain showers ahead of it Friday afternoon. With colder air wrapping in behind the departing low watch for a change from rain to snow Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Minor to light accumulation is possible especially from I-64, north with amounts ranging from a trace up to an inch or two. Southern counties will mainly see rain. With lows crashing to the low to mid 20s roads could become slick and hazardous overnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect. Saturday will feel very much like winter with highs around freezing but we'll warm up rapidly early next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18