Tracking Severe Storm Threat this Weekend

When December highs soar well into the 60s (around 20° above normal) you know at some point something's got to give. The stormy transition to much colder air later this weekend is what we're focusing in on. After a mostly cloudy and balmy Friday with a few showers around a squall line will race east ahead of a potent cold front overnight into Saturday morning. The highest threat for severe storms is over western Kentucky but we'll need to watch for storms capable of damaging wind, isolated tornadoes and torrential rain from roughly 2 AM to 10 AM Saturday. As the line presses into eastern counties, it should gradually weaken later in the morning. Highs will plummet from the 60s through the 50s into the 40s later in the afternoon.