Tracking Strong to Severe Storms Late Friday

Stay weather aware Friday, we have a round of strong to severe storms inbound, but not until late in the day. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s before clouds increase late in the afternoon. A line of storms will blow through starting in the late afternoon northwest and pushing southeast through the early evening. Our primary threat is damaging wind but also watch for heavy rain. The threat for large hail and isolated tornadoes is very low. We'll see rounds of showers continue behind the front overnight into Saturday morning. The good news, we'll dry out later in the day with clouds breaking and much cooler air filtering in. We'll spend much of your Saturday afternoon in the 60s, football weather for sure!