Tracking Tuesday's Severe Threat

We're in for an active Tuesday with multiple rounds of showers and storms developing, some strong to severe. We've had a few storms firing just outside of the viewing area early Tuesday morning. The best bet for a round of strong/severe storms... a wave tracking east out of Missouri and Arkansas. Timing brings it through mid to late morning in the Bluegrass, early afternoon for eastern counties. After a late afternoon break another wave will fire along a cold front Tuesday evening. Damaging wind, hail & heavy rain remain the primary threat although our severe storm risk has been downgraded to marginal/slight.