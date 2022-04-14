Trending Calmer Thursday

Thursday is the calm after that round of spring storms that led to 60 to 75 mph wind gusts across western counties Wednesday night and numerous reports of storm damage. High pressure builds in from out west and after a few lingering early morning showers wrap up, we'll see decreasing clouds and a nice Thursday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s and mostly sunny skies. Friday warms up, highs around 70° but a cold front will spark a round of scattered showers overnight into early Saturday morning. We'll recover nicely with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s Saturday. Northerly flow around a Great Lakes high will usher in cooler air late in the weekend with more showers and a reinforcing shot of below normal temps Monday. This unseasonable chill may lead to a frosty morning or two next week.