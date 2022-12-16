Trending Colder this Weekend

Colder air continues to filter in over the weekend with Friday's highs in the low to mid 40s but Saturday and Sunday bottoming out well below normal, in the 30s. We'll see just enough lingering moisture to keep sprinkles and flurries possible Friday into Saturday. After a quiet start to next week all attention turns to the end of the week and Christmas weekend. An Arctic front will track our way spreading the chance for wet to wintry weather Thursday and Friday with a significant wave of wicked cold air following for Christmas.