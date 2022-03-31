Trending Cooler Thursday

We're trending chillier at the end of the week and still slightly unsettled. The cold front that brought rain and widespread high wind Wednesday night into Thursday morning is long gone later in the day but moisture wrapping around a Great Lakes low will spark lingering showers Thursday with cooler highs in the upper 50s. We'll also see a gusty west/southwest wind (20 to 30 mph) through Friday morning. With lows near freezing a few snow showers may mix in early Friday morning. We'll bottom out in the upper 40s Friday, climb through the 50s Saturday and Sunday and make it back into the 60s early next week before our next round of active weather fires up.