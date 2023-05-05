Trending Warmer and Drier Early Derby Weekend

Some good news for your Derby weekend- it is trending warmer and drier early on. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s for the Kentucky Oaks. The warm front heading our way won't lift through until Sunday which gives us a nice delay in the onset of precipitation, showers and t-showers are more likely Sunday with Saturday ending up partly to mostly cloudy with a few late day showers and highs still in the 70s. Not too bad for Derby day! Take a raincoat or poncho for insurance but odds are you won't need it. Active weather continues with more showers and storms early next week and a bit of a summer preview with highs soaring well above normal, into the upper 70s to low 80s.

