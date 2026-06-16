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Tuesday is Looking Good

Active Weather Ramps Up Midweek
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Posted

We have another beautiful day on the way with mostly to partly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s Tuesday. A cold front will clip the Commonwealth overnight, watch for isolated showers and storms. Sunshine returns midweek with highs soaring back into the mid 80s thanks to a gusty southwest wind. A line of severe storms to our north will drop south and weaken overnight, giving us a shot at widespread rain with some gusty thunderstorms mixed in. We'll stay in the low 80s Thursday and drop back to the mid 70s to start the weekend.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18