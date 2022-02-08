Watch
Tuesday Looks Good

Breezy and Milder Midweek
Posted at 4:03 AM, Feb 08, 2022
Quiet weather rules the roost the rest of the week with a couple of fronts coming our way with very limited moisture to work with. Watch for a isolated to a few rain showers as they pass Wednesday night into Thursday morning and again Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s until we see a pattern flip toward colder air this weekend. We'll need to keep an eye on the potential for winter weather late in the weekend.

