Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Tuesday Looks Like A Dandy

Lower Humidity!
87sfc.jfif
Max Track
87sfc.jfif
Posted at 4:45 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 16:53:56-04

After an unusually active weather day for August, things are calming down tonight and will stay that way tomorrow. It's looking like the best day of the week with lower humidity and actually a seasonably mild afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

87sfc.jfif

It's also looking like one of our couple of dry days this week.

87pop.jfif

After a good start to Wednesday Storm chances will ramp up late Wednesday into early Thursday. It's possible by Wednesday evening the storms could be severe.

87svr.jfif

We're also looking at a situation where locally heavy rain is a possibility as well.

87flood.jfif

So enjoy the calm of Tuesday as we need to Stay Weather Aware again midweek.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth