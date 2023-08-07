Tuesday Looks Like A Dandy

After an unusually active weather day for August, things are calming down tonight and will stay that way tomorrow. It's looking like the best day of the week with lower humidity and actually a seasonably mild afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

It's also looking like one of our couple of dry days this week.

After a good start to Wednesday Storm chances will ramp up late Wednesday into early Thursday. It's possible by Wednesday evening the storms could be severe.

We're also looking at a situation where locally heavy rain is a possibility as well.

So enjoy the calm of Tuesday as we need to Stay Weather Aware again midweek.

