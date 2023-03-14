Tuesday Morning Flurries

Tuesday morning clouds and flurries will give way to a partly sunny afternoon with highs around 40°. High pressure builds in overnight and with unseasonably cold air still entrenched across the area, clear skies and light wind, we'll be set up for a hard freeze. Expect Wednesday morning lows to crash in the low to mid 20s. A rapid warm up follows as a southerly wind kicks in behind the departing high. We'll surge to the low 50s Wednesday and low 60s Thursday! Rain is likely for Saint Patrick's Day with another cold shot following this weekend.