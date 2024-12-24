Tuesday Morning Showers with a Cloudy Afternoon

Tuesday morning showers will wind down early, but clouds will linger with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Christmas Eve looks mostly cloudy and quiet, nothing to slow Santa down with lows around 40°. Christmas Day will stay mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers, mainly across northern counties with highs edging into the low 50s. Unseasonable warmth continues to build as highs climb into the upper 50s to low 60s heading into the weekend. We'll also see a much better chance for widespread rain starting late Friday and continuing into Saturday.