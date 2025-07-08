Tuesday Stays Hot and Humid

We remain stuck in a very warm and muggy airmass with Tuesday staying steamy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will range from mostly to partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and storms, mainly south/southwest. An approaching cold front will spark scattered showers and storms midweek, watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain. That boundary will stall and lift back north as a warm front keeping hot and muggy conditions going through the end of the week.