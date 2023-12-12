Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Tuesday Trending Less Cold

High and Dry through the End of the Week
slot1.jpg
weather
slot1.jpg
slot0.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted at 3:51 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 03:51:27-05

Tuesday will trend a little milder as highs jump to the low 50s with plenty of sunshine. A cold front drops south in the evening with some cloud cover following overnight into Wednesday morning. It'll knock our highs back in the 40s midweek but won't do much beyond that. We're sunny, dry and above normal (50s) through the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18