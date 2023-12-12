Tuesday Trending Less Cold

Tuesday will trend a little milder as highs jump to the low 50s with plenty of sunshine. A cold front drops south in the evening with some cloud cover following overnight into Wednesday morning. It'll knock our highs back in the 40s midweek but won't do much beyond that. We're sunny, dry and above normal (50s) through the end of the week.
Posted at 3:51 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 03:51:27-05
