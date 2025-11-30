Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tumbling temperatures for Sunday

Temperatures to reach the lower 30s by the afternoon
Happy Sunday! Temperatures will drop to the 30s as Sunday progresses, as we feel the effects of last night's cold front. We could see a couple of showers in the morning before a mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon. By evening, temperatures will continue to drop, reaching the lower 20s by Monday morning. Monday will start dry, but our next system will pass in the evening, which could bring a wintry mix and snow showers into Tuesday.

