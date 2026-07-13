Turning The Heat Back Up

As we head into the middle of summer and July, the weather is certainly acting the part. It's going to be hot and humid this week, but at this point it doesn't look to get out of hand with highs topping in the low 90s mid week. With those hot highs, the humidity will also be staying in the muggy category so our heat index values will be in the upper 90s to around 100 Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances come back late this week. It's looking like Friday will see a pretty good uptick in the summer thunderstorms, but we'll have a few days to recover from the days of heavy rain we've seen in parts of the area.