Turning Up the Heat this Weekend

We're in for a sunny, hot and straight up summery weekend! Lexington hit 89° Thursday, our maximum high of the year so far but we'll top out around 90° Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lexington's last high in the 90s was last September. Our one saving grace, high pressure over the Great Lakes will keep the wind out of the northeast which will keep humidity in check. It'll be hot, but it won't be steamy. Slather on the sunscreen and stay hydrated! Our dry stretch continues, much of central Kentucky is now in the first stage of drought (abnormally dry) and there isn't much rain on the way anytime soon.