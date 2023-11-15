Two More Spectacular Afternoons

Get outside at some point over the next two days! We'll see plenty of sunshine with well above normal highs in the upper 60s, near 70° Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front drops in Friday (terrible timing) bringing widespread showers and a weekend cool down. Highs will fall into the 50s and stay there the rest of the weekend into early next week, which is right around normal for this time of year. Another round of showers, and t-showers, will track our way next Tuesday with the potential for even chillier air for Thanksgiving.

