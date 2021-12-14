Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Two Quiet Days Left

Wet and Unsettled Starting Thursday
items.[0].image.alt
weather
1.jpg
2.jpg
Posted at 4:01 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 04:01:09-05

We're still under the influence of a broad ridge of high pressure Tuesday. With a continued southeast to southerly wind, highs will rise from the upper 50s to low/mid 60s over the next few days. Well above average for December! We'll also see increasing cloud cover midweek with gusty showers and isolated t-showers on the rise Thursday. Wet and unsettled weather will come in waves with showers hanging on into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!