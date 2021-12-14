Two Quiet Days Left

We're still under the influence of a broad ridge of high pressure Tuesday. With a continued southeast to southerly wind, highs will rise from the upper 50s to low/mid 60s over the next few days. Well above average for December! We'll also see increasing cloud cover midweek with gusty showers and isolated t-showers on the rise Thursday. Wet and unsettled weather will come in waves with showers hanging on into the weekend.
Posted at 4:01 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 04:01:09-05
